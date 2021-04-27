Tove Ditlevsen's Copenhagen Trilogy - a note

The program era killed the proletarian novel.
Or perhaps, it died when the cold war turned to modernism.
Whatever the causes of death, the corpse seems to be largely unmourned. The
disorganization of the working class has extended into our multi-media
moronosphere – it is rare thing for a sitcom to feature even a lower middle
class protagonist. The suburbs and the professional class won. And
specialization won – who among us believes that the garbageman may be reading
Marx, or even Upton Sinclair, on the side?
This happened in my lifetime. When I was a young sprout, the
above scenario would not have been artistically implausible. I myself, working
as a janitor at a Sears Warehouse, spent my breaks reading Wittgenstein, as the
dock guys played dominoes. To my mind, the slap of dominoes and the
Philosophical Investigations still belong together.
I’ve been reading Tove Ditlevsen’s Copenhagen Trilogy, and
as is the way of your wired reader, I have also been reading around the
reviews. My review: read this fucking piece of high and glorious art this year,
don’t wait, don’t hesitate. I have noticed that the reviews concentrate on the
issue of gender in the books, and skip right over class. This makes some sense,
given our numbness to class, but to me this is prole literature at its finest.
I class the CT with two other novels – Hamsun’s Hunger, and Christina Stead’s
The Man who Loved Children – both, as well, about writers. Writers before the
program era. Hunger is an obvious predecessor – Hamsun’s protagonist starves in
Copenhagen, living off the paltry sums he earns writing, the whole book a fugue
of refusal. The Man who Loved Children is more upscale, the Pollit family
being, by ancestry and education, more whitecollar – yet existing on little, as
happened in the Great Depression. Stead’s sense of the way a vocation is
strangled in youth, and has to strangle back if it is to survive – which is the
pattern of Louie Pollit’s childhood – echoes with Tove’s own struggle, against
overwhelming odds, to be a poet in a neighborhood where being a steadily
employed and unionized factory worker is the ultimate good. The class lines are
always blurred when you get down to the details – I think of social categories
as more polythetic than absolute, if you know what I mean. What do I mean? I
mean, there is a cultural family resemblance between the poorly paid school
teacher, the furniture factory worker, and the secretary, even if I could well
divide up the labor determinants between productive and non-productive labor.
Typically, the reviews erase the class culture in the
Copenhagen Trilogy and impose the neoliberal term: poor. Poverty, as Marx
realized early on, is a charity term, not a sociological one. It disguises – as
it is meant to – the exploitation of low income labor, dipping it in a vaseline
smear of piety and disguised culpability-mongering. Being poor is a pitiable
state, as well as one that probably is the individual’s own fault. Being poor
is not, and is never, a state created by capitalism in order to exploit labor
for profit, that surplus value always being absorbed by the top. When you have
the poor and the rich, of course the rich become individuals too – self-made
individuals, so smart, so hard working! We all know how the wheels spin on this
thing. Hilton Als review in the New Yorker is almost a parody of Clintonism.
“Times are hard. But they’ve always been hard. Tove’s
parents met while both were employed at a bakery before the First World War.
Ditlev, who was ten years Alfrida’s senior, had been sent to work as a shepherd
when he was six. Social advancement was connected to economic advancement, and
you couldn’t achieve either without an education.”
Of course, you couldn’t achieve economic advancement without
unionism, a big theme in the book, and the connection between education and
economic advancement – the era of “human capital” and giving our poors the
ability to code! – occurred well after Tove Ditlevsen’s death. Tove’s desire is
not really for social advancement in the first two books, it is an actual
desire to be a published poet. That one’s passion for art doesn’t translate
into economic and social advancement is, for our neolib era, a curious
perversion, much less understandable that BDSM.
This isn’t to say that the Copenhagen Trilogy is a leftist
tale. The immersion in proletarian culture is shot through with political
gestures, but not a lot of political thinking. However, the world here is
clearly related to an actually existing class and class consciousness. I find
it fascinating that this sign system is so utterly unrecognizable – or at least
not very acknowledged – now.
No comments:
Post a Comment