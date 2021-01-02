Le bateau ivre, part 2 by Karen Chamisso

Mickey Mouse came to the new world
with
his ancient paraphernalia
-
a cauldron, a wand
boosted
from the paleolithic.
The
wilderness was full of strange forces
that
Mickey could bind, but not understand.
Chop
down all the trees, all of them
boil
the Indians in the cauldron.
Around
our tables we eat
good
food, a peasant dream of calories.
Steamboat
Willy takes the river down
to
sell his slaves at all the river towns.
Will he ever be forgiven
for his innocence, that mouse?
He’s gone now. Died in a quagmire
of his own devising.
