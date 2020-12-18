santa monica, 2009: for leandra

Out of lunch we made a nest
The wine, the salad,
the cigs at the end
And lined it with the bleeding rests
Of our talked down, forked over, knifed over friends
You and I, Leandra: behind you the sea
Huffed and puffed crawled back and forth
On the beach where the pelicans pee
And the kids get their skin’s worth
Of sunlight – its so Muscle beach here.
We laughed like witches, immune, apart
From anyone’s poisonous batch of tears
From anyone’s slushy and broken heart.
-Karen Chamisso
