A few kind words about pretension

Is there anything to be said for
pretension?
Simon During’s thumbnail review of
Lisa Robertson’s Baudelaire Fractal used the word pretentious, and then
semi-takes it back: “Because it’s
not only pretentious, it’s jaunty too which undercuts the abstract flim flam.” (see on Facebook)
There is nothing more damning, in
money culture, than pretension. Just as there was nothing more damning, in the
culture of the nobility, than the Pretender – claiming an inherited office to
which one has no bloodtie. Pretend comes from the Latin world for stretch – to stretch
before, to hold something out. “Stretching”, here, is cutely caught up in an
Americanism – the stretcher. To tell a stretcher is to exaggerate, or even lie.
It is a word I associate with Mark Twain – there’s a sort of unconscious
etymological narrative in Huckleberry Finn that makes the stretcher a
fundamental part of the tale, which includes a Pretender – a false claimant to
the French throne. A flim flam man.
When examining the semantics of the
truth in ordinary language, few philosophers pause to consider stretching. As
any child knows, though, you can take a realistic representation – a picture,
say – and stretch it to make it funnier. When I was a kid, we would get silly
putty, which came in a little plastic egg, and stretch it out over a comic book
picture. Then we would peel it off and the picture would be imprinted on the
putty. And then you’d have some fun stretching it.
Now here’s a toy for you mimesis
freaks out there.
Pretension and stretching are bound at
the hip. Jesus, in a Wittgensteinian mood, once asked: Which of you by taking
thought can add one cubit unto his stature? The
answer, in nature, is nobody – but social stature is a different matter all
together. We frantically devise measures for that – from who has the longest
yacht to who has the most publications. Within these systems, there develops quite
a horror of stretching, which messes up ranking. And without ranking in neo-liberal
culture, what do we have?
Yet if we are ever to get anywhere as
aesthetic beings – and no matter how the money culture tries, it can’t reduce
the aesthetic completely to the price system – we have to have some stretch in
us. We have to pretend. We have to have pretensions. The critic, who also has
to have pretentions, feeds on cutting down the pretensions of others – and in
fact the critic represents our general tendency, in our small circles, to whack
away at those who get too big for themselves, who stretch – but too much whacking
and the field is bare. I immediately grow suspicious when I hear something
described as pretentious, since I know of the innumerable things that are not
pretentious that clutter our sensoriums day and night (I’m leaving, as a tip to
the pretenders, here, the “s” on sensoriums – I’m def not writing sensoria!).
And I know that there is an army out there waiting to pounce on poetry and art
and leave a big dump on it – their grumus merdae. So I grow wary around that “pretentious”
word.
Those who never stretch will shrink in
the end, is my feeling. Crying: I’m
melting! I’m melting!
No comments:
Post a Comment