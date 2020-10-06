The Machine Stops

Michael Kammen’s 1980s book about the Constitution in
American culture had one of those great titles, the kind of thing that Bob
Dylan might appropriate for a song lyric: The Machine that would go of itself.
Kammen took the title from a lecture given in the 1880s by James Russell
Lowell:
“After our Constitution got fairly into working order it
really seemed as if we had invented a machine that would go of itself, and this
begot a faith in our luck which even the civil war itself but momentarily
disturbed.”
Oh these machines! Russell’s phrase gives us that shock of
recognition which is something akin to deja-vu – it is one of those phrases that seem
already to have been written or spoken somewhere, to be on the tip of the
collective tongue.. A machine that would go of itself is what the classical
liberal and the neo-liberal dream of the social is all about – a machine for governance,
a market machine, a rational choice machine in the consumer’s head, etc. They
are not “turned on” but mystically take their charge from equilibrium itself.
The dream is that the market is our collective intelligent
servant and master, knowing everything by its very structure. The state is as
small as possible, vis a vis the market, which is controlled by the trade and
traffic in private hands (never mind that the company is anything but a private
entity). However, the state is as large as it needs to be in order to control
the non-virtuous citizens. All citizens, though, are given their turn to vote
for a preselected range of “representatives”, from president to city council
member.
Lowell continued his speech: “And this confidence in our
luck with absorbation in material interests, generated by unparalleled
opportunity, has in some respects made us neglectful of our political duties.”
What Lowell sees as a fault, hearkening back to an earlier era
of republican virtue, is seen, by the neoliberal, as a virtue: the political
economy is de-politicized. The end of history is the end of politics, at least
on what Nietzsche called the “Grand scale” – a scale that would attempt,
massively, to annul the exploitation and alienation that are not so much
byproducts of the machine as its very fuel. The scheme was to drain politics
into smaller venues, fights over TV shows and small scale scandals among the
disposables in the political class. The feeling of powerlessness that the
machines inevitably cause in the populace could be compensated by other forms
of power – like the power of choosing to buy one object over another, fruit
loops over raison bran, the minimansion over the fixer upper suburban ranch
house, ad infinitum. Nobody would notice that their lives were slipping by. And
if they did, there were now a number of opioids and anti-depressants that would
do just the trick.
That was then. This is now. Now is more the era of Fosters’s
The Machine Stops. We’ve discovered that the machines keep not going of
themselves. We’ve discovered that the marvelous private enterprise machine, for
instance, keeps going up in flames and exploding, and is only reconstructed by
the government machine forking out trillions of dollars to bankers and their
friends. We’ve discovered the environmental machine is falling apart, quickly.
We’ve discovered that consumer choice among the pharmaceuticals hasn’t rid us
of our despair, but has dispatched a good many of us via the O.D. And all of
this is happening in synch.
In other words, politics on the grand scale is back. It is
getting more likely every year that the next time one of the machines explodes
in flames, there will be such resistance to putting it back together again that
all the machines will have to be … reconstructed.
No comments:
Post a Comment