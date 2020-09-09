Euphemism leftism in the neoliberal era

For some time, a group has been waging a graffiti campaign
against femicide and other violence against women in France. I saw some
graffitis in Montpellier this summer. I think, however, that the largest wing
of the campaign is taking place in Paris. This morning, there was a slogan on
our building: “I am not free until all women are free.” A supposed quote from a
famous writer.
This bugged me. I’ve thought most of the grafittis were good –
some of them were long narratives, some were stats, some were cries of rage.
But this graffiti struck me as, forgive me, typical neoliberal leftism.
Let’s take it for a moment that the slogan is true. If so, one
has to ask what “not being free” has actually meant to this famous writer. Is
she in chains? Is she out of work? Is she beaten every night? Or does she
appear at conferences? Are her words printed in mainstream journals and
newspapers? Does she have an academic position, a good retirement lined up, and
investments?
If the latter is the case – and I would bet it is – her state of
“not-freedom” would be envied by most women in the world. All of which puts
into question the valaue of "freedom" - what is it worth? What does
it mean? To my ear, the slogan really devalues freedom, putting it in the
category of inspirational, as opposed to existential, goods. .
But is the slogan false, then? I don’t think it is false,
either. There is a sense in which freedom is systematic. There is a sense that
the richest bastard in the world is actually morally and existentially injured by
the misery of women who are beaten, raped and killed.
Instead, I would call this an exercise in false consciousness.
To get to this conclusion, let’s use substitution to measure the
soundness of such slogans. What does it mean when I substitute, in a situation
in which I am a woman who does not happen to have been beaten by a partner last
night, or the night before, or maybe ever, the slogan. “I am beaten as long as
women are beaten.” Or, even, if I, as a man, make that statement? What it does
conjoin a truth– there are women who are beaten – with a lie (I am not being
beaten, I do not have a domestic situation in which I am beaten, and all the
beaten women of the world do no make me, X, beaten). Instead of showing
solidarity, it falsifies solidarity. It leads to purely verbal action – a kind
of euphemistic liberalism that substitutes, in the cruelest way, theatrical
gesture for real social action.
One of the results of the vast breakup of organized labor as a
force and a culture is that solidarity increasingly means: slogans and the
maintenance of the order as it is, with platforms given to those who criticize
it – even violently - without ever really doing anything to change it. To this
extent, the criticism of cancel culture or “wokeness” has a point. Unfortunately,
that criticism is not usually aimed at overturning the system either – it is
rather sticking the tongue out at those who sense that the order is rotten and
unjust. Social life is complex, and there is a struggle on the plane of
history, of attitude, of what is said, all of which is imbricated in the social
struggles of ordinary life – those struggles that would result in justice for
beaten and murdered women, and structures that would make women safe – safe on
the most primitive level.
I think, even,
that there is a connection between the false bottom of the slogan and the con
artistry of that Jewish woman from Kansas city, who claimed to be Afro-Rican.
What the anti-femicide group is doing is, I think, a nation-wide
charivari. Eugen Weber has pointed out, in Peasants into Frenchmen, that the
charivari, a ritualized riot, was a form of social control in peasant societies
that controlled, to an extent, violence against women, in as much as it often
targeted men who beat their wives. Of course, 19th century peasant societies
were not exactly friendly to women, but social control was exerted at those
whose violence went beyond the conditions that the village could tolerate. The
anti-femicide charivari doesn’t need neoliberal inspirational slogans (although
I understand well that inspirational slogans are part and parcel of what the
people want. It is a dark, harsh world, and we want some light).
