MY NOVEL IS DONE

I have finally finished my other, my monster, the novel. The Novel! And now I am looking for anyone interested in diving into this attempt to ... no, I'm not going to describe it. But if any reader of LimitedInc is interested, send me a message at rgathman@netzero.net and I'll send you a copy.
Next up is, of course, correcting spelling, making sure the graphs are tabbed correctly, finding an agent, selling it.
“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Das Langweilige ist interessant geworden, weil das Interessante angefangen hat langweilig zu werden. – Thomas Mann
"Never for money/always for love" - The Talking Heads
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment