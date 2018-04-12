“I’m so bored. I hate my life.” - Britney Spears
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Pablum politics
Looking for ‘politically viable’ solutions to our current problems is like looking for an anti-biotic that won’t kill microbes. The latter is called a pablum. Unfortunately, the American political class consists of people who deal in little else.
