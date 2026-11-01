Sunday, November 01, 2026

The second time around as farce-ier

 Since we are approaching election day in the U.S., everybody is making predictions about the results. I have no idea. But I do have a bit of a prediction for next year. The AI borrowing spree, I think, will start to melt down, and the important issue will be how much the Fed borrows and makes up cash to help the poor tech sector stockholders, giddy from buying stock where the price to earnings ratio has been replace by the price to burning money like it is party time on Epstein Island.

The appeals will come. Serious people will call for seriousness. Suddenly, Trump's chucklehead Secretary of Treasure will be listened to as a veritable oracle. The Centrist dems will appear on all channels, assuring people that the credit of the U.S. government has never been better.
Yeah, just replaying Bush's last year. The first time as farce, the second time as even more farce.

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The second time around as farce-ier

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