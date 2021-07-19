The Final Girl by Karen Chamisso

The final girl is a trope in horror movies, referring to the female
protagonist who remains alive at the end of the film – Merriam Webster
dictionary
The final girl writes her
scenario
in the blood of the stabber
she outstabbed in the
finale
Not once but twice.
Fortunate she.
Are these all things that totally must be?
Whose friend by toxic hand
Of masked psycho was
skewered
Such einsatzgruppe of serial
killers!
And such normal neighborhood
streets
Where victim and slasher meet n greet.
In this landscape mourning
has no memory
but as is borne in backyard
barbecue dusk
- only the synaptic
jigger
of jumpscares
endless, sequel after sequel
and in the tired
end, the prequel.
Here’s the closet
where he hid.
Here’s the garage where
he hid.
Here’s the kitchen
where he hid
implement in hand
- I know it’s hard
for you to understand.
Still, the final
girl proves to be
our real desperado
as full of tricks as
a rattlesnake,
frozen in teenhood
for a thousand years
See: In her eyes there
are no tears.
No comments:
Post a Comment