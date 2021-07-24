on Ferdinand Kürnberger, for Vienna Modern mokes

Der Mensch ist
geboren, nackt zu gehen und Kokosnüsse zu essen, nicht Uniformen zu tragen und
Militärbudgets zu bewilligen.
“Man is born to go
about naked and eat coconuts, not to wear uniforms and approve military
budgets.” – Such is the conclusion of Ferdinand
Kürnberger, a Viennese satirist from Nestroy’s generation. His essay on Cold
weather and world history, written in 1865, laments the wrong turn made by
history when the inhabitants of the Indus, enjoying great weather and blue
skies, decided to migrate to the Danube and upwards: a mistake! “And thus hot Indians
became cold Germans.”
Kürnberger was a radical – he was on the socialist-anarchist side,
against the prevailing classical liberalism of the time, or at least in the
beginning. He was even suspected of being a part of a ring of conspirators who brought
off the storming of the war ministry in Vienna in 1848 and the lynching of the
war minister, Latour. He spent a lot of time hopping from one German town to
another, trying to escape shadowy policemen. From this experience he developed
an outsider’s distance and a satiric edge, which he especially used to dissect
the Austrian government. He was also a great fan of Schopenhauer – whose reactionary
instincts became, transformed, a subversive theme in Viennese culture. Kürnberger’s phrase “life doesn’t live” is quoted
not only by Wittgenstein, but by Adorno in Minima Moralia. There’s a melancholy
here that preceded the war-defined twentieth century, as Austrian
intellectuals, living in the Funhouse of the Habsburg Empire, instinctively
felt the black spot in classical liberal culture, the distortions it was
producing. Karl Kraus’s prophetic career was fed by these springs.
Kürnberger’s novels and plays are forgotten – by which I mean that they
are fodder for the stray dissertation, but have no real hearing in intellectual
life. In contrast, his occasional essays are still alive. He was a master of
the feuilleton, which he transformed into the anti-feuilleton, a critique of
nineteenth century progress and all of the newspapers that followed in its
wake. He is a spiritual descendent of Nicholas Chamfort – although aren’t we
all? Some of the Viennese wits have English language fans – I’m thinking of Clive
James attempt to make Alfred Polgar a name to at least recognize among the
literati. Kürnberger has not been so lucky. Although what is luck to a dead
writer?
There is, I feel, a large appreciation and even nostalgia in American
literary culture for Vienna. That Jonathan Franzen chose to write a book on
Karl Kraus, or a translation of Karl Kraus, doesn’t seem that odd when you
consider that books like Wittgenstein’s Vienna sold, for academic books, very
well. Musil is now on the list of author’s one might not read, but one must
recognize (and sigh and say, I’m going to read The man without qualities one of
these days). For those who groove to Vienna Modern, Kürnberger is a nicely prefiguring nineteenth
century marginal. In his introduction to a collection of his literary essays,
he speaks about his relation to the collection of them, in his desk drawer, as
one more of an editor to posthumous works than of an author to his own living
work – a trope picked up by Musil for his own essay collection. And his
anti-ornamentalism definitely influenced Adolf Loos. Kürnberger was highly
sensitive to the exponential increase in visuals – drawings, paintings,
photographs, etc. – in his time, and correctly saw the newspapers as a key mediator
between an older, visually abstemious culture and his visually decadent one. He
predicted the coming of the filmed adaptation of the “classics” – which for him
was a product of the decline of the imagination.
“When a Goethe, with the mightiest poetic imagery, brought forth a
Gretchen, what sketcher, shaver and doodler should dare place himself between
me and Goethe with his pretension: you should imagine Gretchen not as Goethe
willed her, but as I do? Can that be even allowed? What after all is all the
intellectual pleasure of poetry more than the stimulus, which the phantasy of
the poet communicates to the fantasy of the reader? And now, between the two,
we have to have a dabbler push himself in, who illustrates, and between the
union of us two makes himself the third? I imagine that there is more than one kind of
union that is too intimate, too personal for a third!”
This has been a minor but persistent complaint about visual culture since
the cultural industry overwhelmed us with its own pics, films, etc. I am a child
of the cultural industry, myself, and can’t imagine certain characters from
novels without imagining the actors who played them. That purity of contact – the
sort of fucking that Kürnberger sees as the model for reading – is a thing I
doubt. Goethe’s Gretchen and Gretchen’s Gretchen are distinct entities –
perhaps one of Kürnberger’s faults as a novelist, in as much as his novels are
pretty much forgotten, is that he has way too idealistic view of fantasy, and
the contract between author, image, and reader. I suppose this is a good place
to mention that Kürnberger was a friend of Sacher-Masoch and prefaced one of
his novels.
