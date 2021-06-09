poison and writing

“- When do you write?
- Not all the time.
- So you aren’t a writer?
-I am a writer just as a venomous beast stings at some time
or another, when it is provoked, when it is stepped on, when it is attracted.
The venom can be an erotic juice.”
This note, in Hervé Guibert’s journal, The mausoleum of lovers, seems
to me an antidote to the Stendhalian model of the mirror. As is usual with
Guibert, it puts a premium on the body as an endless sort of secretion and
excretion – among which we can count writing, writing in the animal life.
Socrates compares himself with a gadfly or horsefly in the
Apology: his sting is to arouse the listener from his torpor. And yet, in the
Meno, the sting does other work: there, Meno compares Socrates to the narke, a fish
with the power to diffuse the water around it with a charge, so that in its neighborhood,
or even touching it, a person is shocked and numbed.
“And if I may venture to make a jest upon
you, you seem to me both in your appearance and in your power over others to be very like the flat torpedo fish, who torpifies those
who come near him and touch him, as you have now torpified
me.”
I imagine that Socrates was too Athenian to play with the
idea of being stepped on – that is a bit slavish. Yet it is surprising how
Guibert’s notion of the writer as the poisonous animal lines up with the
Socratic notion of the philosopher as horsefly. To compare oneself to a
horsefly is an odd thing – it seems an especially degrading image, not an image
to preen over. At the same time, Hera, who was divine, sent a humble gadfly to
torment Io, that much beset cow, the former lover of Zeus.
To compare oneself to a venomous beast, or one with a stinger,
is definitely part of the field of analogies for a kind of art, if philosophy
comes under that compass. Socrates, in reply to Meno, says that he is as torpified
as anybody he supposedly torpifies – but in the Apology he tells the truth –
perhaps – and comes out from behind the curtain with his stinger. One that does
not torpify, but hurts like hell. It wakes you out of the torpid condition.
Guibert, whose relationship with Foucault – the unknown
philosopher – may have discussed stings and shocks with him. Guibert was
Foucault’s companion as Foucault died. A
death, it could be said, that had something to do with suc amoureux, at least
in Guibert’s view. The horsefly, as the
Greeks knew, was found around the horse’s eyes – and rear end.
In Greek Love Magic, Christopher Faraone writes that oistros “ranges in meaning from the gadfly that infests bovines or “goad” to “madness or frenzy, often of desire” and eventually the “mating madness” of female mammals in heat...” Socrates actually uses muops – horsefly - to describe himself, but Plato’s texts include oistros according to Nass and Bell in Plato’s Animals, and the terms were basically interchangeable.
(Although there is discussion among scholars on this topic.
Did Socrates in the Apology mean to say he stung, or that he “stirred” the
horse of state? And how would a horsefly stir a horse, save by stinging it?)
There’s a story at the very beginning of Guibert’sMausoleum. It concerns M.F. – an easy to see through initials. Here poison and desire,
the experience-limit, come together in an anecdote:
“Saturday night around 9 p.m. the
doorbell rang at M.F.’s, he was alone. He thought it was me, or T., a
‘familiar’. Two boys entered, their faces hidden, pushing him inside they
slapped him, knocking off his glasses, with a blow they opened his nose, he fell
to the ground, they pummeled him with kicks, he lost consciousness. They didn’t
ransack the apartment, they didn’t pull out the telephone cord. When they left,
he got up, blood pissing abundantly from his nostrils. Several days earlier
someone had told him the story of a man who had died within eight days of a
cerebral hemorrhage provoked by an emotion, a disagreement with his wife.
Seeing the blood run abundantly like this from his nostrils, he thinks:
“I, too, am having a brain hemorrhage, I’m going to die in the night.” He
doesn’t think to call someone, not the police, not a friend, no one. He cleans
up, puts everything away: he wipes the blood stains from the floor, he
puts the books back into piles, he changes his shirt, and he goes to bed.
He didn’t leave a note, nothing. In the morning, he wakes up with black
crusts on his nose and skull, a bump on his cheek, astonished to be alive.”
No comments:
Post a Comment