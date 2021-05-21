The American blat

Ferdinand Lundberg, in 1939, wrote a book
about the sixty wealthiest families in America. He made the audacious claim
that these families collectively owned and directed most of America’s wealth –
her industrial capacity, her speculative/financial sector, her raw materials.
He names the families and engages in the tedious geneological work of showing
how marriage and strategic alliances maintain and expand fortunes that have
their roots, many of them, in the 19th century. He goes there
from the first sentence in the book, which proclaims: “The United States is
owned and dominated today by a hierarchy of its sixty richest families,
buttressed by no more than ninety families of lesser wealth.” He claims that
behind the de jure democratic form of government is a de facto government,
“absolutist and plutocratic.”
Now, it is a difficult business, tracking
family fortunes. For one thing, “family” is a misleading category. Lundberg’s families
are really more like the famous modern Russian clans, blat. Numbers
of families and associates are held together in a web of mutual interests,
which one can generally call after the family name of those who founded it.
Thus, to use Lundberg’s first family, the Rockefellers, we can see that a
Carnegie marrying a Rockefeller (a scion of one of the branches), which
occurred when J. Stillman Rockefeller married Nancy C. S. Carnegie, grandniece
of Andrew. Lundberg, incidentally, is a deadeye for those middle names. Where
does “Stillman” come from? It comes from James Stillman, whose daughter married
a Rockefeller. Stillman was the founder of National City Bank, now known as
Citibank.
Corporations as fronts for blat are an
understudied subject of capitalist culture in America. Scratch the self-made
description in Forbes, and you will find some blat money flowing. Famously,
General Motors began on Du Pont money. An actual Du Pont was the CEO of GM in
the 1920s, but a company doesn’t have to have such a direct connection to be,
well, connected. The Ames family fortune helped found General Electric. Apple
Corporation was shepherded through its early years by the Nautilus Fund,
connected to Eaton Vance, one of the first mutual funds in the U.S., based in
Boston. You can find the branches of a number of Brahmin families in looking through
the Eatons and the Vances. Their life stories are all edited in the newspapers
after the sixties, when it was no longer cool to show, so evidently, the source
of the money that sent one to prep school and then to Princeton.
If Lundberg is right, then American historians
have truly missed the boat. It would be like historians of 15th century
France ignoring the nobility and misunderstood the form of French government.
In other words, historians have treated the United States as though it were
permanently the country Tocqueville described, but it is really, since
Tocqueville’s time, the country of magnates and their sons and daughters that
Henry James wrote about.
