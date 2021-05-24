cold war skies

“What age was I? Six or seven, I think. I was stretched out
in the shadow of some poplar trees contemplating a sky almost without clouds. I
saw this sky teeter, and fall into the emptiness. This was my first impression
of nothingness, all the more vivid in
that it succeeded that of a full and rich existence. Since then, I have sought
to understand why one thing succeeded the other, and in consequence of an erroneous
assumption common to those who search with their intelligence instead of their
bodies and souls, I thought it was a question of what philosophers call the “problem
of evil.” However, it was something deeper and more serious. I had before me
not a failure but a lacuna. Everything, literally everything, threatened to fall into this yawning hole.”
This is from Jean Grenier’s The Islands, a book of “fallen
leaves”, brief poem-meditations, published in 1934. Grenier’s sky was the
pre-World One sky, from 1906. Its
freight was birds, tree branches, clouds, the sun, the moon, the stars, bats.
In other words, no human freight. It was the sky as a non-human scene. Hence, a
divine scene – or a natural scene.
When I was a kid,
this sky was long past. My tenth year was, what, 1968? In my suburb, the back yards
were dotted with swing sets, which, like the two car garage, were signs of
middle class prosperity. Your kids didn’t have to play on the street corner and
get into gangs – they had playthings in the yard itself, which was your Crusoe’s
island, your claim on the main.
By the age of ten I was outgrowing swinging. But I still
liked the ‘sky’ effect. You would kick until you achieved a certain level, then
swing easily, face up to the sky, and let yourself fall into it. Fall, at
least, into a trance of the sky. It did not disclose emptiness and the hint of
the Dao to me, as it did to Grenier, but it did make me pleasingly dizzy.
I think it was that year that my elementary school friend
showed me the book he was reading: Hiroshima, by John Hershey. I read a bit of
it and it changed my sky.
It wasn’t that I didn’t know what airplanes did. How many
world war movies and shows did I see on tv? In my memory, it seems like
hundreds. And almost all of them had bombers in them. However, the viewpoint
was definitely the bomber’s viewpoint, not the bombed. We weren’t bombed, here
in the states. It was our blessing, our sign from God. We bombed. But the
little bit I read about the victims of Hiroshima gave me, literally, nightmares.
I liked the planes that contrailed across my sky. I liked the way the contrails
spread out and disappeared. I never took them as a threat. But whether it was
due to John Hershey’s book or whether I was putting two and two together in my
little Cold War head, it suddenly struck me that maybe it was possible that the
communists could actually bomb us. In which case I knew what would happen: our
clothes would burn off, our skin would slither off our bones, we would troop to
rivers to cool ourselves and those rivers would be boiling. This landscape was
familiar to me: it was Hell. The place of weeping and gnashing of teeth.
The Cold War sky stuck with me for a long time, and then it faded.
By the time Reagan was resurrecting the idea of “doable” nuclear war, I had not
thought about missiles falling down upon us for some time. Rather, I thought of
them as an engineering dodge, a way of paying billions to greedy corporations. The Cold War sky didn’t really come back until
9/11, after the CW was over, and then the threat was not missiles or bombs
falling from the sky, but the planes themselves. By this time, I had become a customer
of the airlines myself. It was strange to think of that domestic beast, the
increasingly uncomfortable jet (where each year corporate profits took a bit
more of your legroom) as a predator. I wonder whether the children of that time
saw some replica of the Cold War sky I saw when I was a kid? I’m pretty sure
that has passed. 9/11 seems to signal, increasingly, an irrational crowd
response, like the boom and bust in tulips in 17th century Amsterdam, than the
moment that ‘CHANGED EVERYTHING”. But it did change the sky, literally, for a
few days – restoring Jean Grenier’s pre-World War I sky for a moment.
Or a facsimile of that sky. The sky has been too humanized
to ever show us, again, a pure nothingness. Its vertigo is attached to our
political economy, and perhaps as climate change eats up our rivers and raises
our ocean, to our end.
