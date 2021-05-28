Cold War Crosshatchery: where do UFOs come from, Dad?

The press at the moment is full of UFO stories. The Pentagon
is about to come clean – to publish its files – encounters of the third kind are
leaping off the pages of National Enquirer in your grocery store and become scientific,
or sorta scientific, fact! We will have to deal with it, say certain members of our billionaire class. Who floating through a whole different atmosphere of money have long felt that they live on another, superior planet.
Which brings me back to an old essay, written by Ian Hacking
in 1998 and entitled, Canguilhem among
the cyborgs. I came across the essay in the Bush era and found it fascinating
more for the fascinating sideline on cyborgs, voodoo, All in the Family and
other topics than for what it says about Canguilhem, much as I respect that
man.
Hacking makes the case for
Canguilhem’s case for seeing tools and machines as organs, in the service of
Canguilhem’s twist away from the dominant Cartesian paradigm. But he doing so,
in a Shandian way, he seems to go off the tracks – or rather, he goes on a lot
of interesting tracks that involve things like Voodoo, cyborgs and UFOs, Donna
Haraway’s thesis that in the late twentieth century the line between machines
and organisms have been irreparably blurred, and what kind of thing a man on a
bicycle is (or a fish, to allude to the famous 70s feminist slogan, a woman
needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle) – is he a cyborg? Actually, if one
goes back to the inventor of the word, he definitely is. Cyborg’s came out of
space travel.
“The word cyborg was first used in print in
the September 1960 issue of Astronautics. It came with the definition: for the
exogenously extended organizational complex functioning as an integrated system
unconsciously, we propose the name Cyborg (Clynes and Kline)
The name was made up by Manfred Clynes working with Nathan Kline. Kline was a distinguished psychiatrist, director of research at Rockland State Hospital in New York and teacher at Columbia University. His foret was psychopharmacology. Those who consult the Cyborg Handbook (Gray 1996) will learn that he won numerous awards, some internal to his profession ( the Adolph Meyer award) and some more public (a New York Newspaper Guild Page One award in Science). He was a good deal more colourful than that. He was Poap Doc Duvalier’s personal psychiatric consultant, and he also established clinics in Haiti. The favours were mutual: he had a fine private collection of Haitian, popularly known as Voodoo, preparations and herbals, with which he is said to have experimented freely. He was an advisor on psychological topics to Hollywood producer Norman Lear, so whatever psychology appears in Lear’s movies or TV scripts had Kline’s imprimatur. (this supplementary information is derived from telephone interviews with family members.”
Kline was quite the Cold War magus and eminence gris. Oh, spirit of Pynchon, be with me now!
“And yet there is another twist in this story
that I cannot omit. It has a lot to do with the mind, though here one imagines
that it is Kline speaking and not Clynes. It interest me because Rewriting the
Soul (Hacking 1995) is, among other things, a very extensive study of multiple
personality and dissociation. Kline was apparently stirring the dissociative
soup way back in 1960
… hypnosis per se may prove to have a definite place in space travel, although there is much to be learned about the phenomena of dissociation, generalization of instructions, and abdication of executive control.
We are now working on a new preparation which may greatly enhance hypnotizability, so that pharmacological and hypnotic researches may be symbiotically combined.
Ross (1966) is a book [sic – I believe Hacking is referring to Colin Ross’ The Osiris Complex] written by a leader in the field of dissociative disorder suggesting that the epidemic of disturbed people having flashbacks of alien abduction into outer space is due to what he calls CIA experiments in hypnosis, drugs and mind control in the 1960s. The unhappy people with these memories are really recalling trance states induced by mad scientists in the employ of the United States Government. Most readers, including myself, take this as proof that Ross is himself a bit touched. But now I wonder, what was going on at Rockford State?””
The answer to the last question was canonically
answered in the series, Stranger Things. Although mysteriously, season
four keeps getting put back – THEY obviously don’t want you to know!
However, the point, the small point, is that surely this is a valuable trivial pursuit fact. The most popular comedy shows of the seventies received their psychological input from the inventor of the cyborg and a scientist deeply interested in mind control? Ho ho ho - I come from generation fucked. Now I know who did it!
But we have only covered one of the homonymous duo, doeppelgaengers sprung into the Cold War future by way of Freud and Philip Dick. To get back to our question about the bike for a second, the first cyborg devised by this duo was simply a rat, which had some kind of osmotic pump set to a feedback pattern that would pump chemicals into it, get some appropriate responding chemical cue and modify its injections. The point eventually, our Small ones (Kleins) (“At one time the elves are small enough to creep through key-holes, and a single potato is as much as one of them can carry; at another they resemble mankind, with whom they form alliances, and to whom they hire themselves as servants; while some are even said to be above the size of mortals, gigantic hags, in whose lap mortal women are mere infants” – Superstitions of the Highlands) thought, was to make man less robotlike – once in space, Hacking points out, an astronaut was to be as free in his capsule as the homunculus was in Descarte’s brain – freer! For the homunculus didn’t carry around a feedback rat.
The Cold War’s tentacles were everywhere, and our historians
are blind to the cultural implications of that.
