The limits of clarity

Clarity – or clearness, a
word that blemishes the clear, slightly, with the -ness – has an almost universal
claque. It is the rare soul who says anything against it. Such applause for something
that is at once so direct and so... hard to define, even vague, is a phenomenon
that is worth looking at. There are few papers out there entitled: against clarity.
Alison Stone wrote a paper entitled the “Politics of Clarity” (2015) which
tries to sort out the utilization of clarity concerns by “analytics” to deflate
“continentals”. It is a good paper, and it makes good points about how the call
for “clearness” is often used to enforce an ultimately patriarchal norm.
“Pushing this concern further, we might say that the notion
of clarity is itself a myth. "Clear" thinking is merely thinking that
fits in with, embodies, and fails to challenge the hegemonic power relations of
the surrounding society. Such thinking seems "clear" merely because
it is familiar, and this is because it is thinking in which dominant power
relations are naturalized. To celebrate clarity is to mask the real issue:
power.”
Stone’s paper is built on an
opposition between “transparency” and the “mask”. Clarity has long been caught
up in this opposition – it easily shifts to transparency. It is interesting that
the clarity-transparency terminology, when applied to speaking, only work as “masked”
metaphors – as metaphors referencing light and vision. Joyful things, one would
think. So why is it that clarity so often comes with a ruler to rap the student’s
blundering hand – or the continental philosopher’s?
Bryan Magee, writing about clarity
in philosophy, makes the argument that clarity is a property of the structure
of the philosophical text, and not of the elements – the sentences – that make
it up (which sentences instead of paragraphs is one of the unclear things about
the essay.) He also inserts a rather astonishing understanding of these issues through the example
of Kant:
“Some philosophers, most importantly Kant in his Critique of
Pure Reason, lay out a structure like this with the utmost clarity, yet in
unclear sentences. In his case it was because he had spent many years thinking
his critical philosophy through, but then wrote it down hurriedly because he
was afraid of dying before he finished writing the book. The result is clear
thinking expressed in unclear sentences.”
I am not sure what this
account references. Kant spent years “thinking his critical philosophy” would
seem, to me, to mean Kant spent years writing notes on what he was thinking. But
for Magee it seems to mean, literally, that Kant built it up in his head, like
it is said that Mozart heard his compositions – although unlike Mozart, who
supposedly wrote down his compositions without an erasure, Kant, afraid of
death, rushed his work. This might be the most doubtful account of the Critique
of Pure Reason I’ve ever read – especially in as much as Kant made significant
changes in the editions of the Critique, not a thing a man fleeing death tends
to do. If Magee were correct, the correlary would be that Kant’s Vor-kritische
Schriften are probably written more clearly than his Critical work. I don’t
know who claims this – I doubt Magee has actually made the comparison.
However, the notion that the
approach of death tends to lend a premonitory obscurity to one’s writing is
very much part of the “myth of clarity”. Clarity requires some lifting of
stress – a bourgeois insight that, I think, could help us think about what
clarity is, why its desireable, and what its limits are.
In Stone’s essay, she points
to a classic instance of polemical “clarity-making” – Carnap’s analysis of Heidegger’s
phrase, Nichts nichtet – nothing nothings. Stone moves from this to Adorno’s
notion that clarity, attached to “common sense”, has a repressive function. It
should be noted, though, that Adorno was quite as convinced that Heidegger was
speaking “jargon’.
This points to the problem
with taking the “analytic” and “continental” schools as homogenous blocks,
rather than didactic fictions that arose in the post World War II academic
scene. Jargon, Adorno’s word, points to the connection between slangs and subcultures
– Adorno’s own prose, to a certain ear, is incorrigibly Weimar-ish, the mixture
of Karl Kraus’ attempt to discipline all thought into the bounds of the epigram
and sociological terms derived from not only the Marxist but the Simmelian and
Weberian traditions.
Am I saying the limits of
clarity are the limits of my own subcultural group? This goes too far, I think,
exaggerating how far from the main these subcultures are. I admit that
Heidegger’s riff on nothing can be danced upon with some glee, but that “analytical”
philosophers go all reverent with admiration when Tarksi comes out with the
news that a metalogical truth is possible
“A materially correct truth-definition logically entails all
instances of the form: (T) «(A) is true if and only if A*, where '«(A)' is a
name of the sentence A and 'A*' is its translation into a metalanguage.”
A veritable font of unclarity for the laity, starting with “materially correct” and moving
onto “translation” and “metalanguage.” The notion
of the translation seems, uh, to make this whole thing rather circular – in the best Heideggerian tradition.
Is there a form of clarity
that can take into itself our deathhauntedness and our tendency to make
explanations more important, and more cumbersome, than the object of
explanations? A question for philosophers.
