The ides of March, a poem

The Ides of March
Fate’s patent on circumstance
makes a monopoly of accidents.
Me, for instance – isn’t my every hair
counted by God on his golden throne?
Down here below, those that I lose
collect in the filtre de cheveux de drain
In the shower. Out of omen
Out of luck.
“Caesar self also doing sacrifice unto the gods,
Found that one of the beasts which was sacrificed had no
heart.”
Myself, untouchable, hairpicker grub
In the soapscum for what I’ve shed.
- Karen Chamisso
.
No comments:
Post a Comment