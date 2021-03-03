Balloon love goes through three stages. First there is the
curious rubber minnow, with the strange mouth. Your mom or dad blows it up,
because though you try and try, you just seem to end up with spit all over the minnow.
There’s a resistance in the balloon’s embryonic form. When your mom or dad
blows the balloon up, they too visibly pause after the first exhale. The
embryonic state, midway between minnow and blimp, is an important part of the
natural history of the balloon. Professionals – who work in malls – seem to
have mastered the smoothest of transitions between minnow and blimp. They don’t
visibly pause. Of course, these professionals treat the balloon like it is a fluid
substance, twisting it into animal shapes. In the evolutionary history of
balloons, these animal shapes correspond, on might hypothesize, to when animals
first came out onto land, developed lungs and locomotion. The difference is
that the animals flourished and diversified, whereas the balloon’s larger
destiny, the dirigible, is definitely foreshadowed by the simplest balloon
mechanics.
Second there is the tying and playing. When the balloon
achieves that equilibrium between too much – popping – and too little –
drooping – the adult ties the mouth. The mouth now has the corded texture of a
belly button, an ombilicus. There’s a squeeking sound that comes when the belly
button is extended a bit so there is matter to tie. The tying is often a
complicated matter, since it one of those operation in which the patient can
lose its vital fluid, in this case air. Luckily, we are oversupplied with air,
so that the balloon can be blown up again.
There are basically two kinds of knots. One knot is deliberately
boobytrapped, so that when the balloon is batted around, the knot will untie
and the balloon will, enjoyably, turn into a rocket, rapidly deflating as it
shoots away. The other kind of knot is more solid. In the end, this is the knot
that wins, since the second phase of balloon love is definitely batting the
balloon in the air and following it around – at the risk of it or you knocking
into furniture – and keeping it flying. This can satisfy both the balloon and
the balloon batter for a surprisingly long time. There are variants to this
game, but the point is definitely not to let the balloon touch the floor. If it
touches the floor, there’s some kind of negative in the invisible scorekeeping going
on.
The third and most mysterious phase of balloon love is finding
the balloon the day after it was birthed into a big fat blimp. Now, the balloon
is in the winter of its being, shrunken, usually strayed to a corner. It is a
lesson in old age, the balloon is. There are two options, of course. One is to
let the balloon shrink down to nothing. This option is basically forgetting the
balloon – it is indifference. The other is to end it all by popping the
balloon. There are those who maintain that the popping is best done to a young
balloon, which produces the most surprising sound; and then there are those who
keep the balloon in play until distracted by one of the ten million distractions
that can capture one’s attention in the day. For the latter, the final popping
is not as glorious, but it is not un-fun. At this point, the pop will be a
little dumpy, a little curbed, but it will make a definite noise.
Pop, it will go, but more quietly than the defiant pops of its
maturity.
It can be enough of a pop to surprise someone who doesn’t
know you have the balloon and are planning on popping it.
And then the balloon, an exhausted and shred piece of
rubber, is thrown away. Or put, for some reason, in a desk drawer, where years
latter it will be taken out and thrown away. But throwing away is fate, and who
escapes fate?
