Total Pageviews

Friday, February 26, 2021

Yawn

 

Yawn is an ordered thing

like heartbeat  or equation

-or like the song you sing

on occasion.

 

“Fetal yawing in amniotic fluid

(like a fish’s yawn in water)”

shows yawn is for the stupid

and for dad’s smart daughter.

 

The Sybil in her cave

is yawn in yawn a shiver

like the pink and mauve

King Crimson album cover

 

- Dad’s band, which made me sing

“Da, da da da in the court

Of the crimson king!”

The Greeks thought you’d abort

 

The babe if you yawned in travail.

Yawn blessing an after fuck

is a sign seed’s prevailed

- conception – good luck!

 

though woman’s side has never

been told on that though.

Yawn’s like has ever

been the big O.

 

Condemned to wake

through  night’s keep

yawn, take

my soul to tonic sleep.


- Karen Chamisso

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)