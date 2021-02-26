Yawn is an ordered thing
like heartbeat or
equation
-or like the song you sing
on occasion.
“Fetal yawing in amniotic fluid
(like a fish’s yawn in water)”
shows yawn is for the stupid
and for dad’s smart daughter.
The Sybil in her cave
is yawn in yawn a shiver
like the pink and mauve
King Crimson album cover
- Dad’s band, which made me sing
“Da, da da da in the court
Of the crimson king!”
The Greeks thought you’d abort
The babe if you yawned in travail.
Yawn blessing an after fuck
is a sign seed’s prevailed
- conception – good luck!
though woman’s side has never
been told on that though.
Yawn’s like has ever
been the big O.
Condemned to wake
through night’s keep
yawn, take
my soul to tonic sleep.
- Karen Chamisso
