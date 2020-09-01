I lie to power – I never tell the truth.
Power comes in through the wiring and mail
and from sharp instruments they keep in the booth
of the GP’s office, tap tap; any frail
who thinks she’ll win first place for speaking
out her version to the proper guys,
will find soon enough
that her life is leaking
out in big bad droplets down her thighs.
Power loves the truth – as long as you’re telling it
they’ll jot it down and file it with your pass.
Lie to the authorities, whisper when you’re yelling it
- never let them know when you’re showing them your ass.
