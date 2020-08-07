Total Pageviews

Friday, August 07, 2020

For a special announcement - A Karen Chamisso poem

 

 

Ceux qui s'appliquent trop aux petites choses 

deviennent ordinairement incapables des grandes.

Details drag us down

- our epic lives in little teardrops drown

 

Ain’t nobody great in this joint?

My lost shadow wants to make a point.

Myself, I’m wondering whether fragments will do

is it an angelic satisfaction to be true

 

to my interruptions? As a poet on the gal side

as a citizen of my full-of-promise stride

I’ve let the petites choses get under my skin

- and now I’m gonna whisper to my tonic and gin.

