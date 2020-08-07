For a special announcement - A Karen Chamisso poem

“Ceux qui s'appliquent trop aux petites choses
deviennent ordinairement
incapables des grandes.”
Details drag us down
- our epic lives in little teardrops drown
Ain’t nobody great in this joint?
My lost shadow wants to make a point.
Myself, I’m wondering whether fragments will do
is it an angelic satisfaction to be true
to my interruptions? As a poet on the gal side
as a citizen of my full-of-promise stride
I’ve let the petites choses get under my skin
- and now I’m gonna whisper to my tonic and gin.
