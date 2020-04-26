Midlife crisis of the oracle

“To Serapion of Athens, the stoic, who was himself a poet and who criticized the bad literary taste of his times in sustaining the point of view that the verses of the oracles, since they were authored by Apollo, chief of the Muses, could only be excellent, Boethius the Epicurien replied, pertinently and impertinently: have you heard the story of the painter Pauson?
“No”, responded Sarapion.
“You should know this story. Having received a commission to paint a horse rolling on the ground, he painted one that represented a horse running; as the buyer got angry, Pauson began to laugh and turned the canvas upside down: thus, the bottom became the top, and the horse no longer seemed to gallop, but to roll on the ground. This, according to Bion, is the fate of certain trains of reasoning, when they are reversed. Thus some, instead of pretending that the verses of the oracles are beautiful because they are written by God, would say, on the contrary, that God was not their author because they are so bad. The first claim may be uncertain, but what is certain is that the oracles are composed in a manner that is unworthy of divinity.” – The oracle controversy, Robert Flacelière
The oracle is bored, finally, of the future
Ablution in the cold water of the spring
Autopsy of the victim, the signature
In the disposition of the organs, fate’s writing.
The wisecracks from all the golden codgers on the wall
The epsilon, the laurel wand, moving down the hall
To the chamber where you get your meds and electroshock
So little and so much makes a poet
When the gods have decided to put in their hand
Just as the city’s sack is found where nobody knows it
In the spilled guts of the sacrificed ram
Oh Popeye when you play upon your guitar
Do you play the things that will be or that are?
She sees ambiguity shaped by ambiguity
and that wisdom is hidden in a children’s joke
or in some stray, scrawled obscenity
in a jakes or toted in a poke.
To pose riddles and not ever guess her own
Has turned her voice into a frog’s voice, and her heart into a stone.
