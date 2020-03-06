poem by Karen Chamisso

Leilah changes my sheets
once every three days
Phillipe and I lay encoupled
in the odor of ironing and sachet.
“According to the naturalist A.N. Bragham
The waters of the Mare Nostrum
are changed complete every 7500 years
- an estimate that like most of ‘em
depends on a host of alterable circumstances.
From Gibraltar to Beirut
the sea turns and tosses
on an undercurrent that would not suit
with Leila’s notions, nor mine
Still, we dive, one after the other
in the water of the Calanque de Port d’Alon
and plunge down into that unmade water.
Intimations of death
are cheap in the eyes of this sea.
We’ll pass before one snorting breath
is exhaled by geology.
