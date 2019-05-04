On Poets
They try to make it hard, the poets
With their initiating ha ha ha
And the laws concerning the breath/wind
In and of words, subtracting snorts and swallows
The whole mucousy richness
As the silverware clinks tink tink tink tink
On expensive plates
That one would like to break
Or
Hurl
They try to make it hard the poets but still
I decided to be one – since
The gate door is unlocked – and it was always only meant
For you
The joke prosody plays on the tongue
goes: knock knock? Who’s there?
And the answer, child, is iamb.
No comments:
Post a Comment