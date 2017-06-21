Poem for Stevie Smith

Isn't it dishonesty
this felt disproportion
between the gaps in my head
and the words in my mouth?
What I do around here
What I do
Is lie in bed
Dressed in Grandma's clothes.
In the movie
The old samurai
Dusty at the entrance to the village
Unsheathes an eloquent sword
With a rusty gesture.
I can identify.
To take strategies from the fox
Arbitrager’s carnivore
To fill my hunger
Clucking like an old hen
With oafish bit players
Instead of dangerous prey...
Oh chateaux – oh bandes dessinées!
Maybe I should exit stage left.
It's the dishonor I can’t stand.
Not the woodman’s necessity sharpened axe.
